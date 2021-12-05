JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €76.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.22 ($83.21).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

