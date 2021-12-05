JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

