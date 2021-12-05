JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JCDXF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

