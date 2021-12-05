Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

JNPR opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.