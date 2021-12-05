Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $492,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Karsten Voermann sold 12,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $541,692.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.