Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.15. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KROS. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

