Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,914 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

