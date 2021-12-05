Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

