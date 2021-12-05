Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

