Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,821,000 after acquiring an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

