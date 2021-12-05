Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.59% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

