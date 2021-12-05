Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

