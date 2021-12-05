Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $256,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $400.68 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.