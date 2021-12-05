Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Shares of K traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,967. The firm has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$10.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.61%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

