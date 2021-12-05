KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

KLAC opened at $400.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.16. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

