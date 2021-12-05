Klever Reaches Market Cap of $108.34 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Klever has a total market cap of $108.34 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.55 or 0.08388170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.57 or 0.98894532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

