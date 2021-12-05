Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KMTUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Komatsu alerts:

KMTUY opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.