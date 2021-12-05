Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $61.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $4,789,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 55,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
