Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $4,789,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 55,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

