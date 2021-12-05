Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

