Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,331 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

