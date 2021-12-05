Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 362 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.44 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

