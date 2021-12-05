Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 362 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.44 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
