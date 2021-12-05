Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

RBA stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

