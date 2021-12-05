Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 248,446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 110,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

