Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,248.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,536,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHS stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $116.06.

