Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 180 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $290.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day moving average of $270.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.83 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

