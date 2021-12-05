Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,220 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

