KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.21 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.21 ($0.53). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 40,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.85. The stock has a market cap of £10.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.

In other KRM22 news, insider Thomas Keith Todd purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £773.76 ($1,010.92).

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

