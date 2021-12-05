Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $45.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.