Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.