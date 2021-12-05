Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LABP. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.34.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $564,341.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

