Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 13,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 224,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $690.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.72.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

