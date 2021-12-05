Ledyard National Bank Sells 157 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.