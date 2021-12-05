Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 602,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after buying an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.