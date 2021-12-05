LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €130.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €122.45 ($139.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €127.29. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.