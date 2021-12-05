Levolution Achieves Market Cap of $8.75 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Levolution has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $41,394.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,063,341 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

