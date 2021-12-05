Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $11,936,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

