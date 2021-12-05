Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $3.72 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00007589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.15 or 0.08393010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,419.47 or 1.00744073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00079596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002605 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

