Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of LTBR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.45. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
