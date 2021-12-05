Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of LTBR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.45. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.