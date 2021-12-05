LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Financial Comparison

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viveve Medical and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $5.48 million 2.69 -$21.92 million N/A N/A LivaNova $934.20 million 4.56 -$345.01 million ($8.31) -9.64

Viveve Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viveve Medical and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 LivaNova 0 1 4 0 2.80

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $104.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -323.58% -108.23% -73.07% LivaNova -39.33% 10.04% 4.86%

Summary

LivaNova beats Viveve Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

