LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Brokerages predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report $31.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $32.24 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $119.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVOX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 440,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.