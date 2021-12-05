Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Hits $28.59 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $28.59 million and $90,685.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

