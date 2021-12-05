Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.