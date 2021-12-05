Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 29920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lufax in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

