Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Gap Down to $14.59

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $14.15. Luther Burbank shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $735.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.