LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Trading Up 2.7%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.15 and last traded at $87.90. Approximately 44,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,818,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

