M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $56.41

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.41, but opened at $60.16. M/I Homes shares last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

