Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up to $63.07

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.07, but opened at $67.40. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

