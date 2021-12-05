Manchester City Fan Token Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $34.92 million and $44.58 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $9.95 or 0.00020182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.92 or 0.08462603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.18 or 1.00266194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

