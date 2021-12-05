Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Get Mandiant alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNDT. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.