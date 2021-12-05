ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 409,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

